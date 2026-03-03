'My cocaine addiction has caused a lot of damage. I was supposed to get help from everyone, but I was left to fend for myself. I lost the structure I'd had as a footballer' Ex Newcastle United star reveals 'things went wrong' due to devastating drug issue

Daryl Janmaat opened up about the effects of addiction to cocaine after the end of his playing career

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 5: Daryl Janmaat of Newcastle United (22) holds the match ball in one hand during the Sky Bet Championship Match between Fulham and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on August 5, 2016, in London, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Daryl Janmaat in action for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United and Watford defender Daryl Janmaat has revealed his cocaine addiction in a heartbreaking confession.

Janmaat, 36, played for Newcastle 71 times in the Premier League before joining Watford in 2016. The former ADO Den Haag and Heerenveen right-back concluded his playing career back in The Hague and that, he says, is where his problems began.

Janmaat’s ‘problems only started’ after retirement

DEN HAAG, NETHERLANDS - MAY 14: Daryl Janmaat of ADO Den Haag during the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie match between ADO Den Haag v NAC Breda at the Cars Jeans Stadium on May 14, 2022 in Den Haag Netherlands (Photo by Angelo Blankespoor/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Janmaat started and ended his career at ADO Den Haag (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I can't and don't want to go into all the details, but my cocaine addiction has caused a lot of damage,” Janmaat told AD.

“I was supposed to get help from everyone and everything, but I was left to fend for myself. It was nothing. Suddenly, I lost the structure I'd had for years as a footballer.

“The problems only started after I retired. As a player, everything is manageable: you go from training to training. From match to match.

“When all that disappeared and I felt completely out of place as technical manager at ADO, things went wrong. Very much so.”

Footballers and sportspeople in general commonly struggle with the end of their playing days, experiencing a multitude of issues often relating to a loss of routine or a significant shift in the availability of support.

Coupled with addiction, the effects can be devastating. Janmaat told AD that his cocaine dependence has exacerbated problems in his marriage and that he and his wife have separated.

The former Netherlands international gave an honest assessment of the impact of drugs on his health, revealing that a ‘deep, very deep’ addiction had taken hold.

LOKEREN, BELGIUM - JULY 23: Daryl Janmaat (C) of Newcastle celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Pre Season Friendly match between KSC Lokeren and Newcastle United on July 23, 2016, in Lokeren, Belgium. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Janmaat played for Newcastle between 2014 and 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There were times when I was really, really bad, let's just say that,” said Janmaat.

“I had everything as a player, and I still do, actually. But a lot has happened in the meantime. Too much.

“Addiction is truly a battle, where you're at your wits' end. Literally. You're in a struggle; it really destroys a lot.”

Janmaat has clearly paid a serious price for his addiction but appears to be in a better place physically and personally, running his own business in the Hague and ‘on good terms again’ with his partner.

Football can support its prized assets better in retirement. The elite professionals live a privileged but controlled life and the shift to unstructured freedom isn’t always an easy transition to make.

