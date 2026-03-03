Is Nico O'Reilly injured? Injury latest on Manchester City star ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

News
By published

Nico O'Reilly was substituted against Leeds United last time out and his availability for Manchester City remains a question

Nico O&#039;Reilly was brought off against Leeds United in Man City&#039;s 1-0 win
Nico O'Reilly was brought off against Leeds United in Man City's 1-0 win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are waiting patiently over the fitness of Nico O'Reilly.

O'Reilly, 20, has arguably been one of City's best players across the course of the 2025/26 campaign and recently has enjoyed a starring role in midfield for Pep Guardiola's side.

Is Nico O’Reilly fit to feature against Nottingham Forest?

Two caps for England and in with a real shout of making Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup this summer, O'Reilly will hope his latest issue is a quick one to resolve, given what is at stake.

Adding to that, City are still fighting on four different fronts, with a huge Carabao Cup final against Arsenal coming up, the 20-year-old looked unhappy to be withdrawn against Leeds last week, with Guardiola quickly providing an update.

TOPSHOT - Manchester City&#039;s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola talks to Manchester City&#039;s English midfielder #75 Nico O&#039;Reilly during the UEFA Champions League football match between Manchester City and Sparta Prague at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 23, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola talks to Nico O'Reilly during their Champions League clash with Sparta Prague (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s for the ankle,” the manager said in his post-match press conference in South Yorkshire. “He had a knock in the ankle and played on and was out.”

That news doesn't sounds great, admittedly, although Pep is known to keep his cards close to his chest and then alter his team selection at the last minute.

Erling Haaland is another who has been in and out of the side of late, with the Norwegian striker not featuring at all in City's last outing.

Erling Haaland applauds travelling Leeds fans at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season

Erling Haaland applauds travelling Leeds fans at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, with something as serious as the ankle, and the amount of options City have, we wouldn't be surprised to see O'Reilly rested against Nottingham Forest this week.

Pep's side are still bidding to chase down league leaders Arsenal and a win against Vitor Pereira's side would be their 7th in succession in all competitions of late.

