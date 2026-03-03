Is Nico O'Reilly injured? Injury latest on Manchester City star ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Nico O'Reilly was brought off against Leeds United in Man City's 1-0 win

Manchester City are waiting patiently over the fitness of Nico O'Reilly.

O'Reilly, 20, has arguably been one of City's best players across the course of the 2025/26 campaign and recently has enjoyed a starring role in midfield for Pep Guardiola's side.

But the youngster was brought off against Leeds United in the Sky Blues' 1-0 at Elland Road last time out, and it remains to be seen whether he is fit to feature against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Is Nico O’Reilly fit to feature against Nottingham Forest?

Two caps for England and in with a real shout of making Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup this summer, O'Reilly will hope his latest issue is a quick one to resolve, given what is at stake.

Adding to that, City are still fighting on four different fronts, with a huge Carabao Cup final against Arsenal coming up, the 20-year-old looked unhappy to be withdrawn against Leeds last week, with Guardiola quickly providing an update.

Pep Guardiola talks to Nico O'Reilly during their Champions League clash with Sparta Prague (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s for the ankle,” the manager said in his post-match press conference in South Yorkshire. “He had a knock in the ankle and played on and was out.”

That news doesn't sounds great, admittedly, although Pep is known to keep his cards close to his chest and then alter his team selection at the last minute.

Rayan Ait-Nouri struggled to get into the side at the start of the campaign but has since returned to feature heavily over the last month, culminating in grabbing his first Premier League goal contribution of the season against Leeds last time out.

Erling Haaland is another who has been in and out of the side of late, with the Norwegian striker not featuring at all in City's last outing.

Erling Haaland applauds travelling Leeds fans at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, with something as serious as the ankle, and the amount of options City have, we wouldn't be surprised to see O'Reilly rested against Nottingham Forest this week.

Pep's side are still bidding to chase down league leaders Arsenal and a win against Vitor Pereira's side would be their 7th in succession in all competitions of late.