David Moyo strike enough to lift Hamilton above Greenock Morton
By PA Staff published
Hamilton leapfrogged Morton in the cinch Championship with a 1-0 win courtesy of David Moyo’s early strike at Cappielow Park.
The visitors got off to a flying start and made the breakthrough after six minutes when Moyo was on hand to tap home a rebound after Andy Ryan’s initial effort was parried by keeper Jack Hamilton.
The home side should have had the equaliser straight after when Gavin Reilly latched on to some loose possession and rounded Ryan Fulton before shooting wide of the target.
Hamilton could have doubled their advantage in the 77th minute when Mihai Popescu’s effort was cleared off the line.
The game could have been made safe in the final minutes but Andy Winter saw his chance comfortably saved, although Hamilton nevertheless held on for all three points.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.