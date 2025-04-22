Trent Alexander-Arnold’s goal celebration: parting gesture or sign he'll stay?

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates his goal vs Leicester – it is the first of his career scored with his left foot

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to score a dramatic winner at the King Power Stadium.



It has been the smallest of margins that has defined April for Liverpool.



Arne Slot’s men have won three of their last four in the league by a solitary goal after the disappointment of exiting the Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain and losing the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United.

Trent scores, but speculation continues

Arne Slot again refused to be drawn on Alexander Arnold's future after the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s contract extensions have also meant that most of the focus has now been shifted to the pitch as they aim to complete their second league title win in the last six years.



However, there is still speculation surrounding local boy Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose Premier League display for Liverpool against Leicester City in 2019 is ranked at no.35 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and Real Madrid favourites to land his signature.

Trent Alexander-Arnold shot for the cover of FourFourTwo magazine in January 2024 (Image credit: Future)

The defender came off the bench against Leicester City and scored an iconic goal just five minutes later.



It was his first game back for over a month following an ankle injury.



Liverpool manager Slot paid tribute to his full-back and to the work done by the medical staff who enabled him to return so quickly from his lay-off.



“I think it meant a lot to him, and it meant a lot to everyone.



"It was a big moment, and I think big players like to have big moments in their career,” said Slot after the game.



“We had one last week (Van Dijk’s header), and especially Mo has had them many times this season already. Players with the quality of Trent, we know that these players will step up when needed.”

Alexander-Arnold lashed home the opening goal having been out injured for over a month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah and Diego Jota hit the woodwork in the build-up to the goal before Leicester’s failed clearance fell perfectly for Alexander-Arnold to strike.



The defender immediately threw his top off and raced towards the away supporters.



At the final whistle, he was given a standing ovation as he shouted “Yes! Yes! Yes!” into the crowd.



Some have taken it as a sign that he will stay at Anfield beyond the summer, whilst others still expect him to depart for Spain and merely felt it was a parting gesture.

“The headline today should be about the goal he scored and not about his contract,” added Slot. “But what I can say is that it would be ridiculous if you questioned his commitment to this club.”

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are still to be confirmed (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the 26-year-old’s 22nd goal for his hometown side.



Perhaps it was more notable given how Conor Bradley had struggled against winger Stephy Mavididi throughout the game, although Alexander-Arnold has faced more than his fair share of criticism over his defensive responsibilities.



Both teams had hit the post in the opening 10 minutes, with Salah’s curling shot striking the inside of the upright before bouncing off the opposite post, then Wilfred Ndidi gave Alisson a scare at the other end.



Liverpool’s Egyptian forward certainly looked the most likely player to break the deadlock as he came close on several occasions.



He forced a very good save from Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen and seemed certain to score when stretching to reach a Kostas Tsimikas cross in the first half.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo also had decent opportunities in the match, but the front three were far from clinical.



It was Leicester who had the ball in the net first when former Reds defender Conor Coady headed into an empty net after it was hooked into his direction by Patson Daka.



However, the Zambian striker had pushed Alisson off the pitch just before.



It was left for Slot’s substitutions to save the day once again when Alexander-Arnold produced the first left-footed goal of his career.



“Every manager in the world would have done the same,” said the Dutchman about his decision to bring him into the action.



“We dominated, but I think that’s what you expect when you go to Leicester.



"But you have to give credit to Ruud van Nistelrooy who keeps trying to play the best possible way. They also had some very big moments today.”



Leicester confirmed their relegation to the Championship following the result.



“It’s hard. It’s very disappointing,” remarked Van Nistelrooy.