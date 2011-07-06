De Zeeuw seals Spartak Moscow switch
By app
MOSCOW - Spartak Moscow have completed the signing of Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Demy de Zeeuw, the Russian Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Dutch international signed a long-term contract, Spartak said on their website.
"I knew Spartak as a very strong side, they beat us twice this year," De Zeeuw told Russian media, referring to two Ajax defeats by Spartak in the Europa League last 16 tie in March.
"And it has played a part in my decision to move to Moscow."
Financial details were not disclosed but local media have put the transfer fee at six million euros.
De Zeeuw is the first major signing for the nine-times Russian champions during this transfer window.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.