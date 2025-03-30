European nations with most World Cup appearances

Germany players and coach Joachim Low celebrate their World Cup final win over Argentina at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro in July 2014.

The inaugural World Cup was played in 1930 and hosts Uruguay went on to win the tournament.

In total, 13 national teams took part, with four from Europe: Belgium, France, Romania and Yugoslavia.

Italy were the first European winners of the World Cup, taking home the trophy in 1930 and again in 1934.

Since then, four other European nations have claimed the greatest prize in men's football and some of those teams have barely missed a tournament.

Here, a look at the European nations with the most appearances in the men's World Cup...

Scotland (eight appearances)

Scotland in action against Brazil at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland first qualified for the World Cup in 1954 and also took part in the 1958 edition.

The Scots have played in eight World Cups overall, including five in a row between 1974 and 1990, but have never made it beyond the group stages of the tournament. The nation's last appearance was in 1998.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Portugal (eight appearances)

Portugal players Luis Figo and Nuno Gomes applaud the fans after defeat to Germany in the third-place match at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal first qualified for the World Cup in 1966, narrowly losing out to eventual winners England in the semi-finals en route to a third-place finish.

The Portuguese did not qualify again for a World Cup until 1986, but have featured in every tournament since 2002 and finished fourth in 2006.

Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic (nine appearances)

Czech Republic players line up ahead of a game against Italy at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Czechoslovakia competed at nine World Cups between 1934 and 1990, reaching the final in the 1934 edition and again in 1962.

The nation was divided into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993, with FIFA considering only the former as Czechoslovakia's successor. The Czech Republic qualified in 2006, but went out in the group stages in a disappointing campaign.

Hungary (nine appearances)

Hungary players line up ahead of a game against Canada at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time World Cup finalists, Hungary lost out to Italy in 1938 and to West Germany in 1954, despite having thrashed the West Germans 8-3 earlier in that tournament.

In total, Hungary have participated in the World Cup on nine occasions, but the Magyars have failed to qualify for the tournament since 1986.

Poland (nine appearances)

Poland players celebrate a goal against Saudi Arabia at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Poland first took part in the World Cup in 1938, but had to wait until 1974 for their next appearance in the tournament.

It turned out to be worth the wait, too, as the White-Reds finished third in West Germany. The Poles came third again in 1982 and have featured in nine tournaments overall, reaching the round of 16 in 2022.

Netherlands (11 appearances)

Netherlands players celebrate after finishing third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup finalists in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Netherlands have come desperately close to winning football's greatest prize.

In total, the Dutch have taken part in 11 World Cups between 1934 and 2022. As well as reaching three finals, the Netherlands finished third in 2014 and fourth in 1998.

Soviet Union/Russia (11 appearances)

Russia players celebrate victory against Spain on penalties in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Soviet Union played in seven World Cups between 1958 and 1990, reaching the quarter-finals in 1958 and again in 1962.

Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia has competed in four World Cups and hosted the tournament in 2018. That year, the Russians beat Spain on penalties en route to the last eight.

Sweden (12 appearances)

Sweden players celebrate a goal against Germany at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup runners-up on home soil to a Brazil team featuring Pelé and Garrincha in 1958, Sweden also finished third in the 1950 and 1994 editions.

In total, the Scandinavians have taken part in 12 World Cups between 1934 and 2018, but failed to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Switzerland (12 appearances)

Switzerland players celebrate a goal against Serbia at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup quarter-finalists in 1934, 1938 and as hosts in 1954, Switzerland have taken part in the tournament 12 times overall.

The Swiss have reached the last 16 in three of the past four editions, having not qualified in 1998 or in 2002. Previously, Switzerland missed out on six successive tournaments between 1970 and 1990.

Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro/Serbia (13 appearances)

Serbia players line up ahead of a game against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yugoslavia took part in seven World Cups between 1930 and 1990, finishing fourth in the inaugural edition and again in 1962.

Following the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1992, many of its constituent republics formed new nations. A Federal Republic of Yugoslavia side took part in the 1998 World Cup. Following a name change in 2003, Serbia and Montenegro featured in the 2006 tournament. And since then, Serbia have played in the 2010, 2018 and 2022 editions, with Montenegro also now competing separately. The Yugoslavia, FR Yugoslavia and Serbia and Montenegro teams are considered the predecessors of the current Serbia side by FIFA.

Belgium (14 appearances)

Belgium players celebrate after finishing in third place at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium took part in the 1930, 1934, 1938 and 1954 World Cups, but the Red Devils did not register a win in the tournament until 1970.

Semi-finalists in 1986, Belgium reached the last four again in 2018 and finished third in Russia. In total, the Red Devils have appeared 14 times at the World Cup between 1930 and 2022.

England (16 appearances)

England captain Bobby Moore kisses the Jules Rimet trophy after the Three Lions' victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not a FIFA member at the time of the first three World Cups, England missed those tournaments and first took part in 1950, going on to suffer a shock exit to the United States in Brazil.

Winners on home soil in 1966, England have featured in 16 World Cups overall. The Three Lions failed to qualify in 1974, 1978 and 1994.

France (16 appearances)

France players celebrate their 2018 World Cup win as Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy in Moscow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

France's first World Cup triumph came on home soil in 1998 and 20 years later, Les Bleus lifted the trophy again in Russia.

One of four European teams to take part in the inaugural World Cup in 1930, France failed to qualify in 1950 and withdrew after accepting an invitation to participate. Les Bleus did not qualify for the 1962, 1970, 1974, 1990 or 1994 editions, but have played in the tournament 16 times overall.

Spain (16 appearances)

Spain players celebrate their 2010 World Cup win as Iker Casillas lifts the trophy in South Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain opted not to take part in the 1930 World Cup and were also unable to play in the 1938 edition, with the nation in the midst of the Spanish Civil War.

After failing to qualify for the 1954, 1958, 1970 and 1974 tournaments, Spain have featured in the past 12 World Cups and in 16 overall. La Roja won the trophy in 2010, beating the Netherlands in extra time in the final in South Africa.

Italy (18 appearances)

Italy players celebrate their 2006 World Cup win in Germany as Fabio Cannavaro lifts the trophy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time World Cup winners, Italy claimed back-to-back trophies in 1934 and 1938, going on to take the title for a third time in 1982 and again in 2006.

After opting out of the inaugural edition, Italy failed to qualify for the 1958 tournament. More recently, the Azzurri also missed out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Germany/West Germany (20 appearances)

Germany players celebrate their 2014 World Cup win in Brazil as Manuel Neuer lifts the trophy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany opted not to play at the 1930 World Cup and were banned from the 1950 edition in the aftermath of World War II.

But Die Mannschaft have featured in all of the other tournaments and are four-time World Cup winners, taking the trophy in 1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014. Competing as West Germany in the first three of those, the nation has taken part as a unified Germany since 1994.