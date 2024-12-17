Players who scored World Cup opening goals

Philipp Lahm celebrates with his Germany team-mates after scoring against Costa Rica in the opening game of the 2006 World Cup.

The World Cup was first played in 1930 and the 13-team tournament was won by hosts Uruguay.

Paused due to the Second World War and its aftermath, there were no editions in 1942 or 1946.

But the World Cup returned in Brazil 1950, with Uruguay champions for the second time. And Qatar 2022, disputed by 24 teams and won by Argentina, was the 22nd edition of the tournament.

Here, a look at the players who scored the opening goals at the men's World Cup...

Lucien Laurent (1930)

Portrait of France's Lucien Laurent, scorer of the first ever World Cup goal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On July 13th, 1930, Lucien Laurent scored a volley for France against Mexico at the Estadio Pocitos in Montevideo.

It was the World Cup's first-ever goal and set France on their way to a 4-1 win. Laurent, an inside right, went on to play just 10 times for Les Bleus. He scored only one more goal and missed the 1934 World cup through injury.

Ernesto Belis (1934)

Argentina vs Sweden at the 1934 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1934 World Cup featured 16 teams and went straight into the knockout stages.

All last-16 matches kicked off at the same time and the earliest goal was scored by Argentina's Ernesto Belis after just four minutes against Sweden, but the South Americans went on to lose 3-2 in Bologna.

Josef Gauchel (1938)

Germany in action against Switzerland at the 1938 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany played Switzerland in the opening match of the 1938 World Cup at the Parc des Princes and the contest finished 1-1.

Josef Gauchel gave Germany the lead and in doing so, scored the tournament's first goal, but Switzerland later levelled and won a replay 4-2 five days later.

Ademir (1950)

Brazil's Ademir scores against Sweden at the 1950 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hosts Brazil kicked off the 1950 World Cup in style by beating Mexico 4-0 at the Maracanã on June 24th, with Ademir scoring twice.

The former Vasco da Gama and Fluminense forward went on to score seven times in the tournament, including four in a 7-1 thrashing of Sweden, but Brazil lost the decisive match 2-1 to Uruguay in a huge upset at the Maracanã.

Miloš Milutinović (1954)

Yugoslavia in action against France at the 1954 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four group games started at the same time as the 1954 World Cup in France kicked off on June 16th of that year.

Yugoslavia's Miloš Milutinović was the first player to score, netting after 15 minutes against France in Lausanne. Yugoslavia went on to reach the quarter-finals, losing 2-0 to eventual champions Germany.

Oreste Corbatta (1958)

Oreste Corbatta of Argentina at the 1962 World Cup in Chile. (Image credit: Alamy)

Argentina's Oreste Corbatta scored the first goal of the 1958 World Cup, firing the South Americans into the lead after just three minutes against West Germany in Malmö.

But Argentina went on to lose 3-1 and were eliminated in the group stages. Brazil won the trophy, beating hosts Sweden in the final.

Héctor Facundo (1962)

Argentina and England captains shake hands ahead of a match at the 1962 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1962 World Cup kicked off with four group games played at the same time and those matches featured 10 goals in total.

Argentina's Héctor Facundo scored the first after just four minutes in a 1-0 win over Bulgaria, but the South Americans were knocked out in the group stages on goal difference.

Pelé (1966)

Brazil score against Bulgaria at Goodison Park in the 1966 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pelé considered retiring from football after Brazil were subjected to some brutal fouls at the 1966 World Cup.

The defending champions went out in the group stages, but had started with a 2-0 win over Bulgaria, with Pelé scoring the tournament's first goal with a free-kick after 15 minutes. That was a minute earlier than West Germany's Siggi Held in a 5-0 win over Switzerland played at the same time. A day earlier, England and Uruguay drew 0-0 in the tournament's opening game.

Dinko Dermendzhiev (1970)

Bulgaria striker Dinko Dermendzhiev carrying a bag of balls for training during the 1966 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been on the receiving end of the World Cup's first goal in 1966, Bulgaria scored the tournament's opener four years later.

Striker Dinko Dermendzhiev netted after 13 minutes against Peru, but the South Americans went on to win the game 3-2 and Bulgaria were knocked out in the group stages. Hosts Mexico had drawn 0-0 with the Soviet Union in the tournament's opening game a couple of days earlier.

Paul Breitner (1974)

Paul Breitner scores a penalty for West Germany against the Netherlands in the 1974 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Brazil and Yugoslavia had drawn 0-0 in the 1974 World Cup's opening game, Paul Breitner scored the tournament's opening goal in a 1-0 win for West Germany against Chile the following day.

The midfielder hit a fierce drive into the top corner from around 30 yards out to set West Germany on their way and also scored a penalty in the final as Die Mannschaft beat the Netherlands 2-1 to take the trophy for a second time.

Bernard Lacombe (1978)

France's Bernard Lacombe heads the ball past Italy's Mauro Bellugi in a game at the 1978 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Germany and Poland played out a 0-0 draw in the 1978 World Cup's opening game, but a goal arrived quickly in the tournament's second match.

Bernard Lacombe scored for France against Italy after just 36 seconds in one of the World's Cup's quickest-ever goals, but Les Bleus were beaten 2-1 in Mar del Plata and went out behind the Azzurri and eventual champions Argentina in the group stages.

Erwin Vandenbergh (1982)

Belgium's Erwin Vandenbergh celebrates with his team-mates after scoring against Argentina at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diego Maradona suffered defeat on his World Cup debut as Belgium beat Argentina 1-0 in Barcelona.

Erwin Vandenbergh scored the only goal of the game as the Red Devils came out on top at Camp Nou. The two teams went through, but were both knocked out in the second group stage.

Alessandro Altobelli (1986)

France's Michel Platini is tackled by Italy's Alesandro Altobelli at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy kicked off the defence of their World Cup title against Bulgaria at the 1986 edition in Mexico.

Defender Alessandro Altobelli gave the Azzurri the lead with the tournament's first goal, but Nasko Sirakov levelled late in the game and the Italians went out to France in the last 16.

François Omam-Biyik (1990)

François Omam-Biyik heads Cameroon into the lead against Argentina in the 1990 World Cup's opening game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameroon stunned Argentina and Diego Maradona by beating the defending champions in the 1990 World Cup's opening fixture.

François Omam-Biyik headed the only goal of the game with an effort that goalkeeper Nery Pumpido should have saved. Cameroon went on to reach the last eight, while Argentina rallied and made it all the way to the final.

Jürgen Klinsmann (1994)

Jurgen Klinsmann celebrates after scoring for Germany against Bolivia at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany kicked off the 1994 World Cup with a 1-0 win over Bolivia in the tournament's opening game.

Jürgen Klinsmann scored the only goal in Chicago with a simple finish into an empty net after Thomas Hässler had controlled a long ball from the German defence and left Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Trucco floored outside his area.

César Sampaio (1998)

Cesar Sampaio celebrates after scoring for Brazil against Scotland at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil took just five minutes to open their account at the 1998 World Cup, with César Sampaio's shoulder giving the South Americans the lead following a corner against Scotland at the Stade de France.

Sampaio later conceded a penalty as Brazil won 2-1, with the Seleção beaten 3-0 in the final by France a month later.

Papa Bouba Diop (2002)

Papa Bouba Diop celebrates his goal for Senegal against France at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Senegal stunned defending champions and pre-tournament favourites France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup.

Papa Bouba Diop scored the only goal of the game as Senegal produced a huge upset in Seoul. The Lions of Teranga went on to make the quarter-finals, while France – missing Zinédine Zidane for their first two games – were eliminated in the group stages.

Philipp Lahm (2006)

Philipp Lahm scores for Germany against Costa Rica in the opening match of the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany faced Costa Rica at the Allianz Arena in the opening match of the 2006 World Cup and the hosts took an early lead in Munich.

Philipp Lahm picked up the ball on the left, cut into the area and curled an unstoppable drive into the top corner off the post. Germany went on to make the semi-finals, losing to eventual winners Italy in extra time.

Siphiwe Tshabalala (2010)

South Africa's Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrates after scoring the 2010 World Cup's opening goal in a game against Mexico in Johannesburg in June 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Siphiwe Tshabalala got the party started in South Africa with the opening goal in the 2010 World Cup.

With the tournament taking place in the African continent for the first time, Tshabalala blasted a left-footed drive into the top corner following a quick counter-attack. The two teams went on to draw 1-1 and South Africa were ultimately knocked out in the group stages on goal difference.

Marcelo (2014)

Brazil's Marcelo scores an own goal against Croatia in the opening game of the 2014 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first goal of the 2014 World Cup was registered by Croatia, but it was not scored by a Croatian.

Brazil's Marcelo deflected the ball into the net in the tournament's opening game, which the hosts went on to win 3-1 in São Paulo. It was the first time in World Cup history that the tournament's first goal had been an own goal.

Yury Gazinsky (2018)

Yury Gazinsky celebrates after scoring for Russia against Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russia exceeded expectations at the 2018 World Cup, finishing second in their group behind Uruguay and going on to make the quarter-finals after beating Spain on penalties in the last 16.

The hosts thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament's opening game. Midfielder Yury Gazinsky scored the first goal with a header after just 12 minutes in Moscow.

Enner Valencia (2022)

Ecuador's Enner Valencia reacts after scoring a penalty against Qatar in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hosts Qatar were beaten 2-0 by Ecuador in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup.

Enner Valencia netted both times for the South Americans, opening the scoring with the tournament's first goal – a penalty after just 16 minutes at the Al Bayt Stadium.