Deeney to discuss Costa incident with Paredes

Watford captain Troy Deeney plans to discuss Juan Carlos Paredes' role in a confrontation with Diego Costa during the 0-0 draw against Chelsea with his team-mate.

Costa - who had already been involved in an incident with Sebastian Prodl - and Paredes were booked in first-half stoppage-time following a pair of incidents in front of the dugouts at Vicarage Road in which they were guilty of overreacting to contact.

The Chelsea striker went down under a slight touch from the Ecuadorian, who he then sent tumbling moments later with a shove that sparked a melee between the two sets of players.

Deeney was critical of the actions of the protagonists and will talk the matter over with Paredes.

"My personal view was the referee had spoken to him previously and if he was going to speak to him again surely it was a yellow card," Deeney told BT Sport.

"It was just handbags between everyone. It's modern-day football. I remember playing Sunday league and that wouldn't have happened – you'd have been laughed at.

"It's just one of those things. The age we are living in everyone pushes, everyone rolls around and sees if they can get the other person sent off.

"I don't particularly like it and I'll be having a word with Paredes on our side."

Heurelho Gomes made impressive saves from Branislav Ivanovic and Costa in the closing stage to ensure the spoils were shared.

The Watford goalkeeper praised his team-mates and believes they are worthy of being four places above Chelsea in ninth position in the Premier League.

"If you'd asked me at the beginning of the season it would have been difficult to stay we'd be above Chelsea at this stage of the season," said Gomes.

"It's good, I believe we are working well. We are working hard in every game, every training session we are pushing hard and that's why we are in this position."