Defender Jan Bednarek doubtful before Southampton face relegated Fulham

Southampton have a doubt over defender Jan Bednarek for their Premier League clash with Fulham.

The Polish centre-back was forced off at half-time of Tuesday’s victory over Crystal Palace after taking a kick to the ankle and has not trained since.

Ryan Bertrand, who it was confirmed this week will leave the club at the end of the season, remains sidelined with a calf injury, along with Oriol Romeu (ankle) and Will Smallbone (knee).

Fulham could have midfielder Harrison Reed return for the trip to face his former club on the south coast.

Reed has been back in full training this week after suffering an ankle injury which has kept him out of the side since April.

Scott Parker has no new injury concerns to deal with, with Tom Cairney still not having a return date fixed and Terence Kongolo already ruled out for the season.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bednarek, Salisu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Ramsay, Jankewitz, Redmond, Armstrong, Minamino, Tella, Walcott, Djenepo, Adams, Ings, Obafemi, N’Lundulu, Ferry.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Anguissa, Reed, Cavaleiro, Decordova-Reid, Maja, Mitrovic, Lookman, Rodak, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Onomah, Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Carvalho.