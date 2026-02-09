You Ask The Questions: Fabinho answers YOUR questions

You Ask The Questions: Marcelo

You Ask The Questions returns, with Fabinho answering your questions.

In every issue of FourFourTwo magazine, we ask someone from the football world to answer our readers in You Ask The Questions, the feature that gets you closer to those in the game.

And this time, it's Fabinho, formerly of Liverpool, Monaco and now at Al-Ittihad.

Now 32, Fabinho is a serial winner with three league titles in three different countries, 30 caps for his country and a silver medal at the Copa America.

Breaking through at Fluminense, the no.6 arrived on European shores with the mighty Real Madrid, representing Los Blancos' Castilla side but only playing once for the senior team on loan.

Fabinho was a huge success at Liverpool

From there, he spent two years at Moanco on loan, before signing in the principality permanently.

Fabinho was a part of the legendary 2016/17 Rocher vintage that included the likes of Bernardo Silva, Radamel Falcao and a young Kylian Mbappe, as the side reached the Champions League semi-finals and clinched the Ligue 1 title from under the noses of Paris Saint-Germain.

From there, the Brazilian moved to Anfield, taking the no.3 shirt and completing the midfield, where he spent another five seasons in the Premier League and won everything in the game.

The highlights were undoubtedly a Champions League winner's medal in 2019 and the Premier League a year later, but Fabinho won both domestic cups, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup during his time in English football before the move to Saudi Arabia in 2023.

Since signing for Al-Ittihad, the star has won a King's Cup and the Pro League title, playing alongside the likes of Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante.

Fabinho in action for Al-Ittihad against Auckland City (Image credit: Getty Images)

At international level, Fabinho has been to three Copa America tournaments – finishing second in 2021 – and the World Cup in 2022.

