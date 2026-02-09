Liverpool signing suffers ‘quite serious’ injury blow

Liverpool were beaten by Manchester City on Sunday and suffered the late twist of a red card for Dominik Szoboszlai, who will miss the Reds’ midweek fixture through suspension.

If the current Liverpool side endured a sour weekend, future teammate Jeremy Jacquet was already in worse shape after he was forced out of Rennes’ Ligue 1 loss away at Lens.

Rennes were forced to make two defensive substitutions at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis and head coach Habib Beye, a former Premier League defender, was pessimistic about the prognosis for both Jacquet and Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal.

Liverpool's big January acquisition, Jeremy Jacquet, injures shoulder

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

“It’s definitely quite serious for both of them,” said Beye.

Centre-back Jacquet will join Liverpool in the summer after signing a deal that will net Rennes a reported £60 million transfer fee.

Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet has signed for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

20-year-old Jacquet, who hails from the same Parisian district as Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe and Arsenal defender William Saliba, has started every Ligue 1 match this season but the two for which he was suspended.

Despite his youth, Saturday’s injury marked the first time this season Jacquet has been substituted. He played 23 league matches on loan at Clermont last season but has immediately established himself as a fixture in Beye’s team this term.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The young defender has been signed to lead the next generation of Liverpool defenders. Ibrahima Konate’s contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season and skipper Virgil van Dijk, who is ranked at No.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League defenders of all time, is 34.

Giovanni Leoni tore his ACL on his debut and will be hoping to link up with Jacquet next season after the Reds missed out on England defender Marc Guehi, who joined Manchester City in the January transfer window and played against Liverpool on Sunday.

Joe Gomez is contracted to the Reds for another year, so a decision on the 28-year-old’s future is likely to be made between now and the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly saw off competition from Chelsea to capture the signature of Jacquet, who joined Rennes’ academy in 2019 and played 31 times for Rennes B before nailing down a first team spot that quickly became immovable.

He has played five times for Gérald Baticle’s French Under-21 side and is regarded as a dead cert for the full national team when Didier Deschamps leaves the manager’s job after the World Cup this summer.

Jacquet shares many defensive characteristics with Van Dijk, playing with a combination of aggression and anticipation. He’s no slouch in possession and will be a big miss for Rennes if the diagnosis is as Beye initially feared.