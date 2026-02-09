Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister in transfer 'u-turn': report

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is ‘very happy’ at Liverpool despite persistent speculation about a potential move to Real Madrid.

The Argentina international has been linked with an Anfield exit over the past year, with his father indicating that news of mooted interest from the Spanish capital giants was ‘nice’ to hear.

Mac Allister is understood to be keen on playing in La Liga in the future but his father, Carlos Mac Allister, has now clarified his position in an interview with a Qatar-based sports website.

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister is a long-time transfer target for Real Madrid

“What I can say at the moment is that Alexis is focused on Liverpool and the current season,” he told Win Win via SportWitness. “Alexis is very happy and very comfortable at Liverpool.”

After his previous comments were seen as encouragement for Real Madrid, the elder Mac Allister’s reassurance can be seen as a slight change of direction. Given the interest from Spain was previously accredited to former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, it is perhaps not surprising that the link has cooled.

Alexis Mac Allister was a Premier League winner with Liverpool last season (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Mac Allister, who was ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of last season, has been one of the linchpins of the Liverpool midfield since he moved from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee totalling £55 million.

The former Argentinos Juniors star had more than three seasons of Premier League football under his belt when he made the switch to Anfield and made 95 appearances in all competitions across his first two seasons as a Liverpool player.

The 27-year-old has started at least 30 matches in each of the last three Premier League seasons, his reputation growing all the while.

Mac Allister has played in a number of slightly different midfield roles for the Merseyside club and was a consistent presence as the Reds won their second title of the Premier League era in 2024-25, Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

He has remained a key part of Slot’s team in 2025-26, starting 20 of their 24 matches in the Premier League and five of the eight they played in the league phase of the Champions League, where all of his three goals have been scored this term.

Carlo Ancelotti was credited with Real Madrid's interest in Mac Allister (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sport Witness claims that Real Madrid ‘received positive signals from [Mac Allister’s] camp] but it’s clear that the player himself is committed to the cause as Liverpool continue their grim battle for a Champions League spot.

After Sunday’s defeat against Manchester City, the Reds are in sixth position looking up at Chelsea in fifth and Manchester United in fourth, both on four-match winning runs.

Aston Villa aren’t faring much better than Liverpool since the turn of the year but are currently eight points ahead of the champions, who visit Sunderland on Wednesday evening.