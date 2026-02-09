'Manchester City have to show a little bit of respect' Roy Keane slams Pep Guardiola's side after Anfield win

Roy Keane has accused Manchester City of lacking respect after a post-match interview with Liverpool manager Arne Slot was interrupted at Anfield.

Man City won 2-1 to stay in touch with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, defeating Liverpool in a remarkable match on Merseyside.

Erling Haaland scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in a bizarre period of injury time that culminated in a third City goal being disallowed on review.

Roy Keane tells Manchester City to ‘turn the bloody music down’

Rayan Cherki scuffed his shot towards Liverpool’s empty net with goalkeeper Alisson in the City half pushing for an equaliser. Haaland outpaced Dominik Szoboszlai, who fouled him and was then dragged down in return, all while the ball crept over the line.

Haaland’s foul on the Hungarian ruled out the goal and Szoboszlai was subsequently dismissed for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Dominik Szoboszlai was sent off during the manic conclusion of Liverpool's game against Man City (Image credit: Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

While co-commentator Gary Neville was primarily interested in the rights and wrongs of that outcome, Sky Sports colleague and former Manchester United teammate Keane was dismayed by what happened afterwards.

Slot was interviewed in the tunnel area and ‘music could be heard blaring from the City dressing room’. Keane, on punditry duty, was displeased.

“I will be interested to see if the music is on when Pep [Guardiola] is doing his talk,” he said. “Man City are entitled to enjoy themselves, but they have to show a little bit of respect.

“Turn the bloody music down while people are doing press interviews. It is ridiculous.”

Having rescued victory from the jaws of defeat and kept themselves within six points of the top of the Premier League, Keane’s ire won’t bother City’s celebrating players any more than they’ll be concerned about the opinion on PRS for Music’s opinion on the matter.

Haaland's penalty won the game at Anfield (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

City are keeping pace with Arsenal to ensure there’s some jeopardy in the Premier League title race. Since the beginning of December, they’ve won seven of their 12 league fixtures, losing just once.

The home loss in the Manchester derby last month was a significant setback for City’s Premier League hopes but the manner of the Sunday’s victory against Liverpool showed that there’s plenty of fight left in the dog as Arsenal threaten to streak off over the horizon.

They will have a chance to close the gap to just three points when they take on Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. Arsenal visit Brentford 24 hours later.