Defoe confident that Sunderland can stay up

Jermain Defoe is confident Sunderland can stay in the Premier League on the evidence of Saturday's defeat at Tottenham.

The striker agreed a three-and-a-half year deal at the Stadium of Light last week after a season with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

Defoe made his debut in Saturday's 2-1 loss against his former club at White Hart Lane, which was a fourth defeat for Gus Poyet's side in their last five top-flight matches.

Sunderland are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference, but Defoe has seen enough in his early days at the Wearside club to believe that they can start climbing the table.

"I thought we did well," he said. "It is always a difficult game at White Hart Lane, Tottenham are always going to have where they have good possession.

"But our shape was good, our game plan was good, and it could have been different.

"Overall there were a lot of positives to take from the game. I thought we deserved a point.

"If we continue to play like that we will pick up points, definitely. I'm really looking forward to the challenge and I believe we will create a lot of chances for me and others to score goals.

"I am always confident that if I get chances I will score goals, that's why I'm here."

Sunderland get a break from Premier League action when they host Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.