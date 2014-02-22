Del Bosque: Jupp and Pep comparisons pointless
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque says comparisons between past and present Bayern Munich bosses Jupp Heynckes and Pep Guardiola are pointless.
Heynckes left Bayern at the end of last season after delivering a historic treble of Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League titles, leaving some to question whether Guardiola could emulate such an achievement.
But the former Barcelona boss remains on course to do just that with a 16-point lead in the league, a place in the Pokal semi-finals and a healthy 2-0 first leg advantage over Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Del Bosque, however, says comparing the two men is a futile exercise.
"These comparisons I find disrespectful," he told Bild.
"What does it do? Jupp and Pep are both terrific coaches. Under Jupp, Bayern won everything and they loved it.
"I have a wonderful relationship with both.
"They both are extremely demanding of their players. If a player wants to get better (under them), he will."
Del Bosque also heaped praised on Bayern's Spanish duo Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara, with the pair hoping to play a part in their country's defence of the FIFA World Cup in Brazil later this year.
"(Thiago) is a young and extremely talented player," he said.
"He can make the balance to the team. He is offensively dangerous and a good ball-winner.
"What I like about (Martinez) is that he can play many positions. Pep has the gift to bring the best out of each."
