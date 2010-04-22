Del Piero heading to America... on holiday
MILAN - Juventus captain Alessandro Del Piero will see out his contract until the end of next season, ending media speculation he would quit in May to play in Major League Soccer.
"Yes, it's true. This summer I'm going to America. On holiday. Then however, I will definitely come back," the 35-year-old forward wrote on his official website on Thursday.
Juventus are seventh in Serie A after one of their worst seasons in the top flight while Del Piero has struggled for form and fitness, meaning an Italy comeback at June's World Cup looks highly unlikely.
