Del Piero heading to America... on holiday

"Yes, it's true. This summer I'm going to America. On holiday. Then however, I will definitely come back," the 35-year-old forward wrote on his official website on Thursday.

Juventus are seventh in Serie A after one of their worst seasons in the top flight while Del Piero has struggled for form and fitness, meaning an Italy comeback at June's World Cup looks highly unlikely.

