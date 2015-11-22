Delph: Manchester City will bounce back

Fabian Delph is confident Manchester City will soon return to winning ways again after their 4-1 Premier League defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday.

Manuel Pellegrini's men dropped to third place in the table following this weekend's surprise loss at the Etihad, but Delph is determined to make amends in Wednesday's Champions League trip to Juventus.

"Fair play to Liverpool for the way they came out but we looked too clumsy," Delph told the official Manchester City website.

"We were off in the first 45 minutes; then the performance in the second half was a bit more positive - a bit more direct.

"We know we've got the capabilities to get back in the game - if not turn the game around. We were always confident we could do something in the second half but it wasn't our day and we've dropped points.

"We'll put this behind us and then look to answer in the next games.

"We have a game in the Champions League next week, so we'll be looking to get it out of our system pretty fast."