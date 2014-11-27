Dermendzhiev elated with Ludogorets display

Georgi Dermendzhiev heaped praise on Ludogorets after the Bulgarian minnows snatched a late draw at home to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Georgi Terziev headed home an 88th-minute equaliser as Ludogorets held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in UEFA Champions League Group B at the Stadion Vasil Levski.

Ludogorets made a dream start in Sofia, Dani Abalo capitalising on an error from Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the fifth minute.

Rickie Lambert levelled proceedings five minutes later and Liverpool took the lead via Jordan Henderson eight minutes before half-time.

However, the Premier League side were once again punished for some questionable defending as Terziev nodded home his first goal for the club unmarked from a corner.

"I am delighted with the performance. The players are getting better and better with each game," Dermendzhiev told UEFA.com.

"We played really well tactically. We could have scored more and in the end we got a draw.

"The players believed we could win. We played with courage. We could have won in the last minute when Virgil Misidjan broke clear on the left but failed to make a good connection."

Wednesday's draw dashed Ludogorets' hopes of advancing to the Champions League last 16, though the Bulgarians remain in the hunt for a spot in the Europa League.

Ludogorets and Liverpool are both locked on four points heading into the final matchday and Dermendzhiev insisted his team will be travelling to Real Madrid with freedom.

"We are in the Champions League group stage for the first time and have played very well against the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Basel," the 59-year-old said.

"We are out now but will go to Madrid and play freely and with courage. Anything could happen."