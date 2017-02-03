Desailly: I wouldn’t take Ozil at Chelsea

Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly says he would prefer Alexis Sanchez over Mesut Ozil at Stamford Bridge, given the choice – and criticised the latter’s ability to influence games regularly for Arsenal.

Desailly, speaking at the TAG Heuer Premier League Pressure Test alongside Gunners great Robert Pires, admitted his frustrations watching Ozil for Arsene Wenger’s side and also suggested that they lack the defensive solidity to truly challenge for the Premier League title.

Asked which current Arsenal player he’d take at Chelsea right now, Desailly replied: “Alexis Sanchez. When you see him playing with Chile it’s amazing; with Arsenal... not so good. I don’t know whether I’d put him on the left side or the right, or up front.

“Not Ozil, because when you are an Arsenal supporter you must be very frustrated with the capacity of the player and his effectiveness over 90 minutes.

“It’s very frustrating to see this world champion having that capacity of making a difference and being the leader of the team – but it doesn’t happen often.”

Kante do it

Desailly also believes the Gunners do not currently have enough steel in midfield to land the top-flight title for the first time since 2004.

“The truth is that Arsenal need an N’Golo Kante - you can see that the defensive protection is not enough in your team right now,” said the Frenchman. “You have the ability to play, to use the ball, and yes you can score, but the protection is not at the level that we expect.

“All the players have the potential to play, but you are losing that defensive block a little bit.”

Former Gunners wideman Pires picked out two Blues he’d consider for Arsene Wenger’s current team, agreeing with Desailly on former Leicester enforcer Kante.

“The first is Eden Hazard because he’s a very good player, everybody knows that, and he has the profile to play for Arsenal,” said the 43-year-old.

“The second player maybe Kante, because his position is especially important. We have Coquelin, Xhaka, Ramsey, Elneny – but everybody knows Kante now after last season winning the title with Leicester.

“He has a good opportunity to win the Premier League again. I think he is their most important player.”

