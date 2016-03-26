Dier delight with England winner

Eric Dier described his joy at scoring a stoppage-time winner as England completed a remarkable comeback to beat world champions Germany 3-2 in Berlin on Saturday.

Dier got on the end of a superb Jordan Henderson corner to beat Manuel Neuer at the near post to score his first goal for England, who had fallen 2-0 down before goals from Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy drew the visitors level.

And Kane's Tottenham team-mate Dier revealed the the corner routine that led to the winner was no fluke.

"I told Jordan Henderson to put the corner to the front post, he had put a few to the back post," he told ITV after the game.

"He put it right there and I got my head to it. I'm delighted."

Dier was playing just his third game in Roy Hodgson's new-look England squad and will hope to feature again versus Netherlands on Tuesday.