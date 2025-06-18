Harvey Elliott in action for England at the UEFA U21 European Championships in Slovakia

England's Under-21 side are in action on Wednesday evening, as they take on group leaders Germany in a crucial clash at Stadion pod Zoborom in the UEFA Under-21 European Championships.

Lee Carsley's side have won one and drawn one so far and need a positive result to book their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

England U21 v Germany U21 match info ► Date: Wednesday, June 18 ► Kick-off time: 8pm BST ► Venue: Stadion pod Zoborom ► Free stream: Channel 4 (UK and Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The Three Lions won their first Group B clash against the Czech Republic on June 12, emerging 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Harvey Elliott, Jonathan Rowe and Charlie Creswell.

That game was followed up with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Slovakia some three days later, with Carsley's side now needing to gain a positive result against already qualified Germany in what could be a pulsating contest.

In the other final group game, Slovenia play the Czechs, who are already out of the competition after losing both of their previous Group B games, so it is all to play for on Wednesday evening in Nitra.

Read on for FourFourTwo's details as to how you can watch England vs Germany online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch England U21 vs Germany U21 in the UK?

England vs Germany will be shown live and free for viewers in the UK and Ireland on Channel 4.

My 4 provides an online viewing platform for fans not in front of their TV screens.

Watch England U21 vs Germany U21 from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch England U21 vs Germany U21 in the US

Fans in the USA can watch the game on VIX, the Spanish-language streaming platform. Their premium service is available for as little as $4.99 a month, with a host of other sports available with your subscription.