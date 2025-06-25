How to watch England v Netherlands: Live streams and TV details for U21 European Championship clash

England Under-21 captain James McAtee scored the opener in the 3-1 win over Spain in the quarter-finals

England's Under-21 side are in action on Wednesday evening, as they take on the Netherlands for a place in the final of the UEFA Under-21 European Championships.

Lee Carsley's side beat Spain 3-1 to reach this stage, thanks to goals from James McAtee, Harvey Elliott and Elliot Anderson. Here's how you can watch the game live.

England U21 v Netherlands U21 match info ► Date: Wednesday, June 25 ► Kick-off time: 8pm BST ► Venue: Tehelne Pole ► Free stream: Channel 4 (UK and Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The Three Lions were in inspired form as they beat Spain 3-1 to reach the semi-final stage. Goals from McAtee, Elliott and Anderson should the young Lions dominance, as they look to book their place in the final of the competition.

“This can’t be our final, this can’t be the highlight of our competition.” manager Lee Carsley said after the match against Spain. “There’s better nights to come and it’s good now that we have an extra day to recover. We are looking forward to the next game.”

One draw, one loss and one win completed England's group-stage endeavours, before they turned up the heat with victory over Spain on Saturday evening.

As for the Netherlands, it is a mirror of results, having gained the same amount of points as England to finish second in Group D behind eventual winners Denmark.

They then beat Portugal 1-0 at the weekend thanks to Ernest Poku's strike. Michael Reiziger's side also played the majority of the contest with ten men, with Ruben van Bommel, son of Mark van Bommel, sent off after just 21 minutes played.

Can I watch England U21 vs Netherlands U21 in the UK?

England vs Netherlands will be shown live and free for viewers in the UK and Ireland on Channel 4.

My 4 provides an online viewing platform for fans not in front of their TV screens.

Watch England U21 vs Netherlands U21 from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch England U21 vs Netherlands U21 in the US

Fans in the USA can watch the game on VIX, the Spanish-language streaming platform. Their premium service is available for as little as $4.99 a month, with a host of other sports available with your subscription.