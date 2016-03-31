Dnipro banned from European competition

Last season's Europa League runners-up Dnipro have been banned from UEFA competition due to financial issues.

The Ukrainian outfit, who suffered a 3-2 loss to Sevilla in last season's final, are excluded from the next UEFA competition they qualify for in the next three campaigns.

Azerbaijan's Inter Baku and Romanian club Targu Mures have been handed identical sanctions, the governing body announced on Thursday.

Dnipro are fourth in the Ukrainian Premier League this season, a distant 18 points behind leaders Dynamo Kiev.

They lost numerous players after their European run as the likes of Yevhen Konoplyanka, Nikola Kalinic and Jaba Kankava departed.

Dnipro failed to get beyond the group stages in the Europa League this season, finishing behind Lazio and Saint-Etienne in Group G.