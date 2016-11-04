Dortmund boss Tuchel talks of 'relationship of trust' with Aubameyang

Thomas Tuchel insists his relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains one of trust despite Borussia Dortmund suspending the striker for the midweek Champions League win over Sporting CP.

The Gabon international was dropped from Wednesday night's squad at the last minute with reports suggesting he had attended a party in Italy without the club's permission earlier in the week.

Tuchel admitted the sanction had "changed the dynamic in the squad" but said he had no issue with the player and that the matter was now closed.

At Friday's news conference, Tuchel told reporters: "The relationship of trust between Aubameyang, myself, and the team will remain intact.

"Such a measure [the punishment] doesn't come completely out of the blue. Obviously it changes the dynamic of a group to some extent.

"But I'm confident Aubameyang can shake off the issue. It was over and done with by full-time against Sporting."

Aubameyang will be in the squad for Saturday's trip to Hamburg, traditionally a fixture Dortmund struggle in having won just once in the northern city since 2006.

Tuchel said he expects another tough encounter despite Markus Gisdol's men propping up the Bundesliga having claimed just two points from their opening nine games.

He added: "There is no better time than tomorrow to turn the record around against Hamburg.

"I expect a highly emotional, diligent and intense HSV. We have to hope that our individual class will make the difference after the war of attrition."

Raphael Guerreiro is not expected to play after sustaining a knock against Sporting, Nuri Sahin is out due to a stomach bug while the match comes too soon for Marcel Schmelzer, Erik Durm and Marco Reus.

Germany international Reus has stepped up training this week and is not far from a return, according to Tuchel.

"It's a joy to watch Marco Reus in training," he said. "He's in top-form, but we're not thinking about his integration yet.

"He has been training more intensively than the rest and I don't think it will be long before he can play for us again."