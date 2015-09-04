Dortmund legend Dede backs Tuchel to succeed

Former Borussia Dortmund star Dede has backed Thomas Tuchel to replicate the success of his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Tuchel has won all eight of his competitive fixtures in charge of Dortmund so far, with his side currently sitting top of the early Bundesliga standings.

Dede, who won two Bundesliga titles during a 13-year stint at Dortmund between 1998 and 2011, will make a farewell appearance at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, with a 'National XI' - including the likes of Jens Lehmann and Torsten Frings - facing off against a 'World XI'.

"He [Tuchel] is very good," Dede, currently assistant coach at Turkish club Eskisehirspor, told Perform.

"It's a different time with a new coach. He needs time, but until now he has done a very good job.

"He changed a few things, every new coach brings new things into the club. But I think he'll have good years at Dortmund.

Dede also believes Adnan Januzaj will shine in the Bundesliga following his loan switch from Manchester United - which was confirmed on transfer deadline day as Jakub Blaszczykowski left Dortmund to join Fiorentina on a temporary basis.

"Januzaj is a very good player, he will help Dortmund a lot and he will bring power into the play," said Dede, before going on to bemoan a lack of loyalty in football.

He added: "I think less players stay at one club a longer time, like Kuba [Blaszczykowski], or like Raul at Real Madrid or Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, or me at Dortmund.

"I think that's a loss, all this emotional thing where money isn’t important.

"Of course everybody needs money, but there are things that are unpayable, like the love to one club and the fans."