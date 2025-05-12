Chelsea in race with Liverpool to resign former academy player: report

Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca both have eyes on the 20-year-old star this summer

Chelsea and Liverpool are set to battle for the signing of a former Blues academy phenomenon.

The player in question, who used to play for the Blues as a child, has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign over in Germany, netting 12 goals for high-flyers Borussia Dortmund.

Capable of playing on either flank as well as through the middle, his versatility could be a defining factor should both Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca push ahead with their rumoured interest later this year.

Chelsea and Liverpool BOTH want to sign Borussia Dortmund's new up-and-coming star this summer

Arne Slot's Liverpool would be the most attraction proposition given their recent Premier League success (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot's Liverpool romped home to win the Premier League title with five games to go, and change aplenty is expected at Anfield this summer. With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to leave and a whole host of other players tipped for exits, it could be a summer of change for the Merseysiders.

At Stamford Bridge, Maresca has found some hint of rhythm given his team selection, but the need for a new striker alongside Nicolas Jackson still seems a priority as the summer transfer window quickly approaches.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

A player said to be liked by both clubs is 20-year-old Jamie Gittens at Borussia Dortmund. Gittens signed for Dortmund in 2020 and has since enjoyed a steady rise through the ranks in Germany, culminating in his best season so far at the Signal Iduna Park.

CaughtOffside now says Gittens is being offered a return back to England by Chelsea and Liverpool, with there a mention his wages could be doubled if he chooses now is the right time to play Premier League football.

His ascent is similar to the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham in recent years, who have both moved away from the natural pressures of English football to play in Germany, where media attention is much less.

Gittens featured in every single UEFA Champions League game for Niko Kovac's side this term before they were eliminated by Barcelona at the quarter-final stage last month.

Jamie Gittens celebrates after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Club Brugge (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Gittens' rise has been well documented, but we are worried he may jump the gun a little too soon before finding a correct club that suits his needs.

A move to Liverpool could be well suited, but at 20, he still has plenty of time to really hone in on what kind of player he wants to be and which club can provide him with ample opportunities.