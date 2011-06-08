Dos Santos to join Mexico at Copa America

The attacking midfielder was not originally included in a squad predominantly made up of under-22 players for the South American tournament in Argentina, but Dos Santos's club, Tottenham Hotspur, have allowed him to take part.

"The Mexican forward has been released by his club Tottenham to take part in the tournament organised by (South American body) Conmebol," Femexfut said in a statement.

Dos Santos, who has been on loan at Racing Santander from Spurs, will link up with his younger brother Jonathan of Barcelona at the Copa America which kicks off on July 1.

"I'm proud to be able to play alongside my brother, it's a dream for both of us that will come true at the Copa America," dos Santos said.

Mexico had also hoped to pick Carlos Vela for the Copa America but his club Arsenal would not release him.

Gold Cup holders Mexico, guests at the Copa America, are in Group C with Chile, Peru and Uruguay.