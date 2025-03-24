The World Cup returns to North America in 2026, with the United States, Mexico and Canada sharing hosting duties for the 23rd edition of football's showpiece tournament.

This will be the first time that three countries have co-hosted a World Cup and will also see an expansion from 32 teams to 48, meaning the qualification process is well underway, with plenty of matches to keep an eye on.

As tradition states, the three co-hosts have been awarded a place at the tournament, while defending champions Argentina must go through the qualification process, just as every winner has since 2002. FourFourTwo takes you through the teams to have booked their spot in the tournament so far....

Every nation to have qualified for the 2026 World Cup

48 teams will be in the draw for the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: PA)

United States

1. United States

Mauricio Pochettino will lead Christian Pulisic and pals into the World Cup on home soil (Image credit: Getty Images)

The United States have qualified as hosts for the 2026 World Cup, with the majority of the matches being played in the country.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Boston, Miami, New York and Philadelphia will all be hosting matches, as the country welcomes the tournament for the second time, following the 1994 edition.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be playing in their 11th World Cup, with their best showing a third-placed finish back in the very first tournament in 1930.

Canada

2. Canada

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is in charge of co-hosts Canada (Image credit: PA)

Canada have also stamped their card, as they are another co-host, with matches set for Vancouver and Toronto.

Managed by former RB Leipzig and Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, who won two caps for the USA as a player, Canada will be making just their third appearance at a World Cup finals.

The Canucks crashed out in the group stage during both of their previous tournaments and will be hoping to earn their first tournament points this time around.

Mexico

3. Mexico

Mexico have played host twice before (Image credit: Mike King/Getty Images)

The third and final co-host is Mexico, who have previously hosted the World Cup twice already. El Tri will become the first nation to have held three tournaments when the greatest show on Earth returns.

The 1970 tournament in Mexico saw the iconic Brazil side of that era - voted the second-best football team of all-time by FourFourTwo - win the title, while Mexico stepped in to host the 1986 edition after Colombia withdrew due to economic reasons.

This will be Mexico's ninth consecutive World Cup appearance and 18th in all, with their best campaigns to date being the quarter-final finishes they enjoyed on home soil in 1970 and 1986.

Japan

4. Japan

The Samurai Blue were the first nation to win qualification (Image credit: Getty Images)

Japan became the first non-host nation to seal their spot in the 2026 tournament thanks to a 2-0 win over Bahrain, as their progression was sealed with three games to spare in the third round of qualification in the Asian Football Confederation.

The Samurai Blue will be making their eighth World Cup finals appearance next year, while seven other nations will directly qualify from the AFC, with one inter-confederation play-off spot also up for grabs. After a positive showing in Qatar, Japan might be a dark horse.

New Zealand

5. New Zealand

Chris Wood is New Zealand's all-time leading goalscorer

New Zealand are another early qualifier for next summer's tournament, where they will return to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

The All Whites dispatched New Caledonia 3-0 in their Oceania play-off thanks to goals from Michael Boxall, Kosta Barbarouses and Eli Just to book a third-ever trip to the tournament.

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood led the way during the qualifying process, netting nine times as his side breezed past the likes of Tahiti, Vanuatu and Samoa to reach the play-off, which saw the Oceania Football Confederation granted a direct qualification place at the World Cup for the first-ever time.