Drogba carried from the pitch by Chelsea team-mates

Didier Drogba's last appearance for Chelsea came to an emotional and notable end at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the striker was carried from the pitch by his team-mates after being substituted in the first half.

The Ivorian was handed the captaincy for the clash with Sunderland after announcing his intention to leave after this weekend's final round of Premier League games.

Having missed a chance to break the deadlock in the fifth minute, the striker was taken off after 28 minutes to a rapturous ovation from the home fans.

However, no-one inside the ground could have anticipated how Drogba would leave the pitch.

Drogba's team-mates quickly gathered around him and took the unusual step of carrying the 37-year-old off the pitch to show their admiration for his service to the club. Even referee Lee Mason joined in with the round of applause afforded to the veteran striker.