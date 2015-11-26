Drogba claims Chelsea are lacking leaders

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba believes the reigning Premier League champions are lacking leadership figures.

Jose Mourinho's men have been struggling to find their best form this campaign, sitting down in 15th on the league table after 13 games.

Drogba has suggested the absence of strong characters in the dressing room - apart from John Terry - could be one of the reasons behind the club's recent difficulties.

"During my time at Chelsea we had a lot of leaders in the team, not only last year but during the previous seasons as well," Drogba was quoted as saying by The Sun.

"We had Frank Lampard, Petr Cech, John Terry, myself, Michael Ballack, Michael Essien, Andriy Shevchenko, Claude Makelele - big names, big players and big characters. We could take responsibility for a result and change the situation in bad moments such as when there was a change of manager or when we had bad results.

"Terry is still there but on your own it is very difficult, so other players have to come up with this mentality. But it is not something you are born with, you build it within you.

"You have to make sure that it is the right moment to talk and to take the lead and, most importantly, the rest of the team has to accept you as a leader.

"When you stand up and say, 'Let's go and win' you have to make sure that you produce yourself - you cannot be a leader if you are not the first to show that you have the determination to want to win."

Drogba enjoyed a successful period with Chelsea between 2004 and 2012, returning to Stamford Bridge in 2014-15 for a brief second spell at the club.