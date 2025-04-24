'Chelsea's goal is to make money out of the players that they’ve bought - Cole Palmer, who was bought for £40m, could be sold for £120m in the summer': Ex-Blues star claims hierarchy aren't interested in winning trophies

Chelsea have often seen their transfer policy criticised in recent years, and one former player believes the club's owners aren't worried about success on the pitch as long as they are making money.

After making a host of new signings and spending over £1bn since arriving at Chelsea, owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital don't look like slowing down their ambitious project any time soon.

It's yet to come to fruition, though, with Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and now Enzo Maresca all failing to deliver a trophy yet. The current incumbent does have a great opportunity in the Conference League, though that might not even concern the club owners according to a former player.

Chelsea want to make profit, rather than focus on success

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank Leboeuf spent five years at Chelsea between 1996 and 2001, winning two FA Cups, the League Cup and Cup Winners' Cup during his time at the club. The Blues weren't the preeminent force they later became under Roman Abramovich, but Leboeuf witnessed first-hand the success Chelsea could enjoy.

Under the current ownership, though, the Frenchman isn't confident that winning trophies is the priority, with making money their clear objective.

Ex-Chelsea defender Leboeuf won the World Cup with France (Image credit: Getty Images)

“You want to know where the club stands, but at present their only target is to make money out of the players they have bought,” Leboeuf told the Metro.

“Sure, they give big, long contracts for young players but if they can make a profit, then they will sell them. That’s the goal. Cole Palmer, who was bought for £40m, could be sold for 120 or 130 million in the summer if they got an offer. I think they will take the money and buy two younger players.

“The goal is not to be champions of England, the goal is not to be in the Champions League, it’s to make money out of the players that they’ve bought.”

Selling Palmer might prove a possibility in the summer if Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League, too, with the 22-year-old too talented to not be proving himself in Europe's elite competition. His ability and eight-year contract will certainly mean a lucrative offer will be needed for any side to sign him, however.

Chelsea could look to make a healthy profit on Palmer (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Palmer is valued at £111m by Transfermarkt, meaning a British transfer record would be needed to sign him.

In FourFourTwo's view, it remains to be seen whether Leboeuf is correct. The owners have built a young squad that is growing together and could be competing for the top honours in the near-future, though there's also a possibility some will be sold simply for profit.