Dunga: Brazil must grasp their second chance

The 50-year-old will begin his second spell in charge of Brazil against Colombia in Florida on Friday.

Dunga was reappointed after predecessor Luiz Felipe Scolari tendered his resignation as coach following Brazil's embarrassing 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semi-finals of their home World Cup in July.

The former Brazil captain has offered the team a clean slate, naming just 10 players that featured at the World Cup in his original 22-man party.

With the Brazil faithful expecting a return to past glories, Dunga has challenged his team to make an impression.

"To play for the Brazil team is a great source of pride and enthusiasm, but of course everybody knows that it comes with a price," he said.

"Everybody knows that there will be expectations after the World Cup, the fans expect something more from the players.

"These last few days of work were very fruitful, but of course three days were not enough to make the players get totally comfortable. So, our job is to make them feel comfortable, but also we have to ensure that they have what it takes to be in the team.

"Everybody has a lot of motivation to regain the history of the Brazilian team, but they must compromise, and exceed expectations from the public, the press and themselves.

"I think everybody still feels the fallout of the World Cup, but we've got a second chance and we must enjoy it the best way we can."