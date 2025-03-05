Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?

By
published

The first World Cup of the 21st century took place in South Korea and Japan - but how much can you remember?

Brazil&#039;s forward Ronaldo (C), flanked by teammates, hoists the World Cup trophy during the award ceremony at the International Stadium in Yokohama Japan, following Brazil&#039;s 2-0 victory against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final on 30 June, 2002.
Brazil celebrating their 2002 World Cup win (Image credit: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2002 World Cup may have been the first edition of football's showpiece tournament to be held in Asia, but there were plenty of familiar tropes played out.

Brazil became the first team to win a fifth World Cup, while for England, this was the Three Lions' peak quarter-final exit years, with Sven-Goran Eriksson's men crashing out at the last-eight phase.

But how much of the action can you remember 23 years on? Or for the youngster out there, how much of the tournament have you watched since on YouTube?

TRY NEXT

Steven Gerrard and Rafael Benitez hold the Champions League trophy aloft

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ: Quiz! Can you name every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League?

We've put together ten tricky teasers covering goalscorers, venues, managers and more.

There's no limit, so just work your way through the ten questions at your own pace.

Need a helping hand? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More quizzes

Can you name every manager who’s managed three or more Premier League clubs?

Quiz! Can you name every nation's top appearance-maker in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to have been the only one of his nationality?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League top three ever in order?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager's five most-used players?

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about quiz
Steven Gerrard and Rafa Benitez hold the Champions League trophy after Liverpool&#039;s comeback against AC Milan to win the 2005 final in Istanbul.

Quiz! Can you name every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League?
Arsene Wenger celebrates in front of the Arsenal fans after winning the title at White Hart Lane

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our big quiz on Arsene Wenger's Arsenal?
Bayern and Leverkusen have been fierce German rivals in recent years

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV
See more latest
Most Popular
Bayern and Leverkusen have been fierce German rivals in recent years
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV
Barcelona are flying high in Europe this season and travel to Benfica on Tuesday
How to watch Benfica vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV options for Champions League last-16 tie
Liverpool will be hoping to yield a positive first-leg result in Paris
How to watch PSG vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels for Champions League knockout clash
Steven Gerrard and Rafa Benitez hold the Champions League trophy after Liverpool&#039;s comeback against AC Milan to win the 2005 final in Istanbul.
Quiz! Can you name every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League?
The poster for the new series &#039;Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp&#039;s Era&#039; featuring images of Jurgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Curtis Jones superimposed on a full Anfield stadium.
How to watch Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era – Streaming details for new series
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim, wearing a black coat, applauds the fans at the end of the FA Cup fifth round match against Fulham at Old Trafford on 2 March, 2025
Statistically Speaking... Manchester United facing 50-year low
Arsene Wenger celebrates in front of the Arsenal fans after winning the title at White Hart Lane
Quiz! Can you get 100% on our big quiz on Arsene Wenger's Arsenal?
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Everton in December 2016.
Swedish players in the Premier League
Raheem Sterling (Arsenal FC) and Arnau Martinez (Girona FC) seen in action during a UEFA Champions League match between Girona FC and Arsenal FC at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi. Final Score Girona FC 1 : 2 Arsenal FC.
Watch PSV v Arsenal: Live streams and TV details for Champions League last-16 tie
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the Champions League in February 2025.
Watch Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV info, Preview for Champions League derby