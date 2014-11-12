Dunga insists bad days are now behind Brazil

The South Americans were in almost complete control throughout and took the lead in Istanbul through Neymar, before a Semih Kaya own goal doubled the advantage.

Willian extended their lead just before half-time and then provided the assist as Neymar rounded off the victory on the hour mark.

Brazil have now won five matches in a row since Dunga took charge on the back of their humbling World Cup exit on home soil.

That tournament fell short of national expectations as Brazil exited in the semi-final after an embarrassing 7-1 defeat to eventual winners Germany.

But Dunga has since restored the belief within the squad - Brazil have scored 12 goals without reply since Dunga took up the reins from Luiz Felipe Scolari - and the new coach is happy with the progress being made.

"We are starting to get back our self-confidence," he said. "We are getting better with each passing day. The bad days are behind us, we have our team spirit back.

"These players understand what it means to represent Brazil, they know how important it is to play for this team.

"We are starting to play well and hopefully we keep improving."