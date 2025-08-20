Newcastle United leadership group issue telling response to Alexander Isak's Liverpool come-and-get-me plea

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has seemingly received a reply to his social media statement about his future.

Isak broke his silence on Tuesday night, issuing a lengthy explainer on the situation as he sees it at Newcastle, claiming promises were broken, potentially over a new contract, and has expressing his desire to leave Newcastle, with Liverpool remaining interested in the player.

The Reds are yet to return with a second bid after their initial proposal, worth £110 million, was rejected by the Magpies.

Newcastle captain makes renewed loyalty gesture in light of Alexander Isak saga

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is refusing to play for the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle released a statement of their own in response to Isak's social media post, insisting no promises were made or reneged on and that when the player is ready to return to the fold, he will be welcomed back by the squad.

However, before that, Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes took to social media, posting an image of himself in the club's 2025-26 home kit, minutes after Isak's statement went live.

This has been interpreted by some within Newcastle circles as a show of loyalty and support, in direct response to Isak's statement.

According to new reports, the dressing room is unified at St. James' Park, focusing on the task at hand which is winning football matches and making as strong a start to the season as possible.

That said, there are claims that members of the dressing room are sympathetic to Isak's cause, whilst others are against the action Isak has decided to take over the past month or so.

Dressing room leader Dan Burn said the following before Newcastle's season kick-off at Aston Villa: "I think there's obviously a lot of external noise. We've got quite a tight-knit group and we just get on with it.

Blyth-born Newcastle defender Dan Burn (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think we've now been about four or five weeks without Alex [Isak], so for us he's obviously not involved at the moment.

"But we've got players who need to step up and contribute to the goals and we're ready to go."

St James' Park, Newcastle, May 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon was interviewed after the match, saying: "We've never had any problems publicly and so for that being the first thing to have happened, it's a test of us. But, you see today, we've still got that spirit, we've still got that togetherness.

"With everything that's going on, I'm sure the atmosphere is going to be a bit wild," Gordon added, previewing the encounter with Liverpool.

Anthony Gordon at full-time after Newcastle's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Monday, August 25, Liverpool are due to visit St. James' Park in what is shaping up to be a powder keg of an atmosphere.

Isak is not expected to turn out for either side in that match and his attendance at the fixture is highly unlikely.