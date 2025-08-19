Alexander Isak report: Newcastle striker absent from external event as Liverpool stand-off continues
Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is expected to miss Tuesday evening's annual PFA awards ceremony
Alexander Isak is missing more than just Newcastle training as he continues to push for a Liverpool move.
The 25-year-old is currently absent from training after a failed move to Liverpool earlier this summer and was left out of Eddie Howe's squad which drew 0-0 with Aston Villa last weekend.
Isak is expected to be absent from next Monday's hotly-anticipated contest between Newcastle and Liverpool at St. James' Park, which could prove to be a bad-tempered occasion given the two club's summer transfer dealings which have played out in public. Liverpool are keen to strike a deal for the Swedish international but so far have only lodged one £110 million bid that was promptly rejected.
Alexander Isak to miss PFA awards ceremony due to ongoing transfer situation
The Magpies are holding out for an offer more in line with their valuation of the player, believed to be nearer the £150m mark.
Isak has three years left to run on his Newcastle deal and finds himself at an impasse with his current employer and the club's fans, many of whom have criticised his conduct during the ongoing saga.
Nominated for the 2025 Men’s PFA Player of the Year, Isak would ordinarily have represented the club at the awards ceremony held on Tuesday evening.
However, due to his uncertain future, Isak is unlikely to make an appearance at the black tie event and is yet to confirm his attendance, according to the BBC.
The Swede is nominated alongside Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal) and favourite to clinch the award, Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
The Egyptian is tipped to win his third PFA Men's Player of the Year prize.
Isak found the net 23 times in the Premier League last season, helping Newcastle qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League.
It is unclear whether the striker's situation will have been resolved by the time Newcastle discover their 'League Phase' opponents on August 28, or in fact, by mid-September when the competition gets underway.
