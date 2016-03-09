Dunga wants Neymar at Olympics

If forced to choose, Brazil coach Dunga would prefer to have Barcelona superstar Neymar at the Olympics over the Copa America Centenario.

The 24-year-old may only feature at one tournament, with both occurring at the end of a busy campaign with Barca.

Dunga, who coaches the senior team and Under-23s, is expected to meet with the La Liga giants to discuss Neymar's availability. But, if it were strictly up to him, he said Neymar at the Rio Games was his preference.

"It's hard to choose," Dunga told Esporte Interativo TV. "But I think the question of importance, it's by the Olympic [gold] medal Brazil has never won.

"Neymar comes from an exhausting season and would have time to recover. He would come with conditioning. But it would be good to count on him in the two competitions."

Brazil has never won Olympic football gold and the 2016 edition of the tournament will be played in August.

The Copa will be played in June, and Brazil has been drawn to face Ecuador, Haiti and Peru in Group B.