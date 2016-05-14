Dybala thrilled with 'special' first season at Juventus

Paulo Dybala hailed a triumphant debut season at Juventus after his double helped the champions round off their Serie A season in style with a 5-0 hammering of Sampdoria on Sunday.

Juventus were finally handed the Serie A trophy after treating their supporters to a performance to remember thanks to Dybala's 18th and 19th strikes of the season, bookended by goals from Patrice Evra, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini on his 400th appearance for the club.

Captain Gianluigi Buffon lifted the trophy in front of a packed Juventus Stadium to a rapturous reception and the Old Lady have the opportunity to add more silverware next weekend when they face off with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final.

Dybala said to the club's official website: "This is a time to celebrate for everyone. It's my first Scudetto and I'm absolutely delighted.

"After a difficult start, we’ve overcome every challenge to head in our direction. I played a lot and put in the hard yards, scoring plenty of goals along the way."

Dybala's first goal came from the penalty spot after strike partner Mario Mandzukic was felled by Milan Skriniar, which led to the Sampdoria defender being dismissed, while his second was one of individual brilliance, collecting the ball outside the area and curling inside the post.

The 22-year-old revealed the players would enjoy their historic triumph before switching focus to their upcoming clash with Milan.

"After a season as special as this, we can celebrate and enjoy the day," added Dybala. "From Monday, we turn our attentions to the Coppa Italia."