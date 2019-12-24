Dyer not concerned by goal-shy Kilmarnock

Caretaker boss Alex Dyer is not concerned by Kilmarnock’s lack of goals as they prepare to face Rangers at Ibrox.

A 1-0 home defeat by Motherwell in Dyer’s first game since replacing Angelo Alessio made it four matches with a goal for Killie.

Dyer told Killie TV: “We played with one up front and I put Liam (Miller) on up front second half and he played well, he looked sharp. It’s maybe something we will look at in the future.

“But the one up front, the 4-3-3, suits us well, suits the players we have got. And we can score goals in that system.

“We are not firing just now but it’s not a major concern because I think we will create and score goals in the end. It’s just a matter of time.”

The Ayrshire side now take on a Rangers team who have no such problems – Steven Gerrard’s side have scored 20 goals in their last five league games at Ibrox.

But Dyer knows how to get results against the Light Blues. He was assistant to Steve Clarke when Killie secured four wins and four draws in two seasons against the Ibrox men.

“We will be ready for Rangers,” Dyer said. “We will prepare ourselves for Rangers like we have always done.

“We know they are a massive club and are playing top football at the moment. We watched them on Friday night.

“We have just got to go there positive and give a good account of ourselves.

“We usually go there and work hard and set our stall out well. We are going to try to do the same again.”