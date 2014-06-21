Emenike eager to silence Nigeria's critics

The African champions were frustrated in their FIFA World Cup Group F opener as Iran held them to a goalless draw at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba.

Nigeria now face a Bosnia-Herzegovina side that gave a good account of themselves in a 2-1 defeat against the much-fancied Argentina in their first game.

Fenerbahce striker Emenike is well aware of the criticism Nigeria came in for following their toothless display against Iran, but the 27-year-old knows they can ill afford to dwell on that disappointing performance.

He told FIFA.com: "You can't hide from pressure. Football is a game of pressure. Everyone expects big things from you.

"When things don't go well, everyone speaks, everyone talks the way they like, But what can you do? You just have to carry on working hard, that's all you can do. The pressure has to be there.

"The match (against Iran) didn't go the way we wanted, we just have to carry on and win the Bosnia and Herzegovina game and see what happens. The game against Iran was disappointing."

Emenike has seen positives signs in training ahead of Saturday's clash in Cuiaba as Nigeria plot a much-needed victory.

"The unity is still there," he added.

"I think the first few seconds after the Iran game, the spirit in the changing room was a little bit low, but now, seeing it yesterday and today, even in training, everyone is fighting."