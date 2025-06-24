"I don't know many teams at the Euros that are going to compete with that front six," Steph Houghton on why England have a fighting chance of defending their Euros trophy

Lauren Hemp will be key for the Lionesses this summer

England start their Euros campaign on 5 July and they are amongst the favourites to win the trophy this summer.

The Lionesses are the first senior England team to be defending a major tournament trophy since 1970. However, the likes of Spain and Germany are also favourites for the silverware and have been in impressive form.

But former England defender and captain Steph Houghton believes the Lionesses have the fire power to see them through.

England: Can they win the title?

The Lionesses will take on France first in the tournament

Houghton, who retired in 2024, told BBC Radio 5 Live: "You look at the likes of Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp, Aggie Beever-Jones.

"You've got Lauren James that can play in there.

Lauren James is a key player for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't know many teams in the Euros that are going to compete with that front six.

"Obviously on that right hand side with Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly, who do that at Arsenal every week and Lauren Hemp coming back from injury for Man City.

"You are going to have a fresh Lauren Hemp that is going to be eager to impress. She is at the age where she is going to be in her peak years.

"I do feel as though if we can get them forward players firing with the pace that we have but also the finishing ability, I really do think that the likes of the Netherlands and France who we are playing in the first two group games it's going to be a real struggle to keep them [England] at bay."

Lauren Hemp won the Euros in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

England are in a tough group with France, the Netherlands and Wales, whom they are playing in that order.

The sentiments by Houghton were shared by ex-England star Izzy Christiansen, who particularly believes Hemp will be key for England.

She added: "She is the creme de la creme of wingers. I hope she has the tournament where she can reach the levels she can.

"Lauren Hemp would never, ever in a million years describe herself as a leader. But she is one because of the way she plays. She is ridiculous on the dribble."

Hemp spent around five months on the sidelines with a knee injury during the 2024/25 season but returned for club Man City at the end of the campaign.

She will be a key figure, as will be Lauren James if she is fit enough to take part.

James has been out with injury since April and has not played since. Her next chance to get some playing minutes will be when the Lionesses play Jamaica on Friday.