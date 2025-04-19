‘We drew 0-0 against Brazil and there were superstars all over the pitch – Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Kaka… and guess what? I got man of the match!’: Ex-Republic of Ireland striker recalls holding World Cup winners Brazil to a stalemate

The Republic of Ireland managed to hold Brazil to a 0-0 draw in 2004, and, despite the abundance of talent on the pitch, it was a player in green who picked up the man of the match award.

In that period, the atmosphere around the Republic of Ireland was positive - especially without Roy Keane. Indeed, they reached the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan having beaten Saudi Arabia and drawn with Germany and Cameroon in the group stages, and were only knocked out of the tournament on penalties by Spain.

The winners of that tournament, Brazil, were soon welcomed to Dublin for an international match. Brazil took it seriously, too, with with 10 of the Selecao's starting XI that night at Landsdowne Road having won the aforementioned tournament. It was an Irish striker who earned the plaudits, however...

Republic of Ireland hero recalls winning man of the match against Brazil

Ireland and Brazil drew 0-0 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clinton Morrison played 36 times for the Republic of Ireland between 2001 and 2006, scoring nine goals in total after impressing at club level with Crystal Palace and Birmingham City.

One of those appearances came in the international friendly at home to Brazil in 2004. When FourFourTwo mentions the game to Morrison, he immediately recalls the February clash over two decades ago.

Morrison watches as Gilberton Silva is stretchered off (Image credit: Getty Images)

At last, thank you," Morrison laughs when FFT asks him about the time he faced Brazil. "I like telling this story.

"We drew 0-0 against Brazil at Lansdowne Road in 2004 and there was superstar after superstar on the pitch – Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldinho, Kaka, Ronaldo... and guess what? I got man of the match! I suppose that’s my claim to fame.

"To be honest, I reckon it was a bit too cold for the Brazilians that night..."

But while Morrison proved an important player for the Republic of Ireland in their 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign, in which they finished fourth in the group behind France, Switzerland and Israel, he soon lost his place in the squad under Steve Staunton and failed to recover it when Giovanni Trapattoni was appointed in 2008.

Morrison has since moved into punditry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Growing up, Morrison idolised Ian Wright, having seen him work his way up from Sunday league to Crystal Palace and then, eventually, reach the pinnacle with Arsenal.

"I call him ‘Uncle Wrighty’ and he’s actually a good friend of mine now," Morrison explains. "And wow, he is the nicest guy. No one has a single bad word to say about him.

"His journey was similar to my own, growing up in south London, and I aimed to model my game on his, getting in centre-backs’ heads and stuff. I was very lucky that he came to Palace as a striking coach. You should have seen some of the finishes on him – he’d still be running around like he was playing in an FA Cup final!"