Emery disappointed by Champions League campaign

Sevilla coach Unai Emery admitted he "wanted more" out of his side's disappointing Champions League campaign after they exited the completion following a 4-2 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

A Lars Stindl brace and strikes from Raffael and Fabian Johnson sealed a convincing win for the hosts, with Vitolo and an Ever Banega penalty salvaging some pride for the La Liga visitors on Wednesday.

A win for Juventus over Manchester City made the result at the Borussia Park meaningless in the race for last-16 qualification, although Sevilla - now bottom of Group D - must beat the former and hope Gladbach slip up in England if they are to earn the consolation of a return to the Europa League.

Emery could not hide his disappointment after the defeat, admitting he was expecting more from Sevilla, adding the demands of the competition may have taken their toll.

AS quoted him as saying: "We felt we wanted more out of this competition. But we have to raise ourselves and with the strength of this team look for our objectives.

"We finish in the Champions League despite the hopes we had. The demand was too much."

But Emery insisted his side have not given up on securing a place in the Europa League, a competition they have won twice in the last two seasons.

He added: "Our second objective is the Europa League and that’s what we compete for in the final round [of games].

"We'll play in our stadium and have to maintain the hope of that competition. We have to look for solutions.

"We have to work on the defensive issues. We've got to be better and we have to find a way to be better."