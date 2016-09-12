Emery expecting 'great tactical game' against Wenger's Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has spoken of his admiration for Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger and is expecting a demanding tactical battle in their Champions League clash on Tuesday.

The teams meet in the group stages at Parc des Princes having both endured mixed starts to their respective league campaigns.

PSG have never beaten Arsenal, with the clubs' only previous meeting a two-legged affair in the semi-finals of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1993-94, edged 2-1 on aggregate by the Gunners, but Emery is looking forward to pitting his wits against Wenger.

"It will be important to have the ball and manage the positioning to attack, and then to defend when we do not have the ball," the Spaniard told a news conference.

"It will be a great tactical game, a great game with great players.

"I admire Arsene for his work and his ability to work in a club like Arsenal for so long - like [Alex] Ferguson at Manchester United before him. Everyone would like to be in his situation."

Emery also confirmed PSG could be boosted by the return to fitness of Thiago Silva, who may play some part against the Gunners.