Emery not worried by goal-shy Cavani

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery insists he is not concerned by Edinson Cavani's poor performance in front of goal against Metz.

The defending Ligue 1 champions eased to a 3-0 win in Emery's first home game in charge on Sunday thanks to goals from Lucas Moura and Lavyvin Kurzawa as well as Jonathan Rivierez's injury-time own goal.

But the margin of victory could have been much greater had Cavani not wasted a string of chances, including a point-blank near-post effort after Angel Di Maria had struck the crossbar.

However, Emery was quick to defend Cavani, saying: "He is very demanding with himself, he has character.

"If he gets so many opportunities in the future, I'm not worried about the fact that he did not score.

"The public is also demanding with Cavani, which is also good."

He added: "I am happy with the team, the first half especially. It was better despite the lack of goals.

"We created a lot of chances and it is good that the team has been faced with this situation of inefficiency.

"When the attackers manage to improve some details, we will score many goals.

"In the second half, despite scoring three goals, we lost control at certain times, including at 1-0.

"It will be necessary to be more compact in these moments."