Manchester United report: INEOS on 'high alert' as PSG star rejects new contract

INEOS chiefs Sir Dave Brailsford and Jason Wilcox have been tasked with overhauling Manchester United's squad this summer

INEOS are said to have identified a perfect summer target for Manchester United.

The player in question, who rejected a fresh contract approach from PSG this week, could help solve Ruben Amorim's problems in attack, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee coming up short since his arrival in November.

Since then, talk of exits at Old Trafford have dominated the headlines, with it thought at least 10-12 players could leave the club across the summer.

Manchester United eye move for PSG star who has REJECTED new contract

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is in need of fresh faces at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that things have to change for Amorim and Manchester United this summer, having posted a 15th-placed finish, their lowest ever in a Premier League season.

Perhaps some of the blame can be shifted to their poor options in attack, with no senior striker proving extremely detrimental to both Hojlund and Zirkzee's development at Old Trafford. So, who could come in?

Rasmus Hojlund has suffered a difficult season at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caught Offside say PSG striker Lee Kang-in has rejected a new contract at the club, with his current deal at the Parc des Princes set to expire in 2028. The South Korea international has scored six goals and registered six assists for Luis Enrique's men this term and is valued by Transfermarkt at just €30m (£25.1m).

Manchester United are cited as an interested party, as well as a whole host of other clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, and Nottingham Forest.

Diego Simeone's interest has been well documented in the past, with Atletico just falling short when trying to sign Kang-in before he moved to PSG. Reports suggest the La Liga giants are considering a formal approach in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old wants to play a more prominent role at PSG, hence his discontent in France, having been restricted to just four UEFA Champions League starts on the Parisians run to the final this season.

PSG forward Lee Kang-in could be on the move (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's a player who makes a difference when he has the ball, and not just with his passing," said PSG boss Enrique earlier this year when asked about the forward.

"Of course, his position against Le Havre wasn't his natural position, but I always encourage players to step out of their comfort zone. If the team needs you in a different role to help them in any situation, then you have to do it. Being able to play in several positions, I think that brings a lot of benefits."

In FourFourTwo's view, Kang-in doesn't seem to be high up on Manchester United's priority list this summer, with moves for Liam Delap, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo seemingly taking priority.