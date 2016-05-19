Emery wants long-term Sevilla stay

Sevilla's three-time Europa League-winning coach Unai Emery is happy to spend the remainder of his career at the club.

Emery further enhanced his reputation as he masterminded Sevilla's come-from-behind 3-1 win over Liverpool for a third successive Europa League title.

The 44-year-old, who attracted interest from AC Milan last season, is reportedly a candidate to replace Roberto Martinez at Premier League outfit Everton, but Emery wants to stay at Sevilla.

"I am very happy here at the club. As long as Sevilla wants me we are preparing for the present and future," Emery said.

"I work thinking I am going to stay my whole life but I know how football works.

"I don't know what is going to happen."

Sevilla have an opportunity to add another trophy to their collection when they face La Liga champions Barcelona in Sunday's Copa del Rey final.