'I will not change anything' Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim reveals conditions of an exit

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has discussed his future at the club and the condition on which he will exit if necessary.

It follows the Red Devils’ crushing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao, decided by a single, and relatively scrappy, Brennan Johnson goal.

The 40-year-old was questioned on his job security after that loss and a Premier League season that is going to see the Manchester club finish somewhere between 14th and 17th place.

Ruben Amorim lays down conditions of his Manchester United exit

Amorim has discussed the potential of him leaving the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Portuguese manager has become known for his brutal honesty, admitting at points during this campaign that this current incarnation of the side is “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United”.

He hasn’t softened his approach with this Spurs setback, going as far as discussing the terms and conditions of any exit he may make from the club.

The United boss has become known for his stark honesty with the media (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking in the post-match press conference in San Mames, Amorim said: “If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will go the next day, without any conversation about compensation. But I will not quit.

“I'm still really confident in my job and, as you can see, I will not change anything in the way I do things. I am always really honest.”

Amorim also revealed his belief that his team were the better side on the night, but simply could not find that all-important goal, and has urged fans to stick with him heading into the new season.

“I have nothing to show to the fans,” the Red Devils boss admitted. “So, at this moment, it's a little bit of faith.”

Amorim and his opposite number in the final, Ange Postecoglou, have both fielded questions on their futures following difficult domestic seasons (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it’s too soon to make a definitive call on Amorim, given he wanted to wait until the summer to join the club from Sporting in the first place, and has inherited a mismatched squad low on confidence, midway through the season.

But no European football makes the summer transfer window that bit harder, and no trophy, given the manner they missed out on the Europa League, puts intense pressure on how United start the new campaign.

We know by now that Amorim will not compromise on his approach to the game – and his much-discussed 3-4-2-1 formation – but can he buy himself enough time at Old Trafford to fully implement his vision? Whichever way it falls, next season is a pivotal one for the Red Devils.

Manchester United next face Aston Villa this weekend, when Premier League action returns for its final instalment of the 2024/25 season.