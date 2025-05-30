Aston Villa 'front row' to sign Arsenal academy graduate: report

Real Madrid target and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on from the dugout

Aston Villa have qualified for Europe for a third season in a row.

Unai Emery, who is ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has steered the club to the Europa League, after reaching the Champions League quarter-finals and is looking to reinforce his squad again.

Playing on Thursday and Sunday's often takes it toll on players, and without a deep squad, it can lead to fatigue and difficulty balancing European and league commitments, meaning a deep squad is vital.

Aston Villa looking to reinforce their squad, Arsenal academy star lined up as first signing

Unai Emery giving fans a thumbs up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several names have been linked with moves to Villa Park, with discussions on extending Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio's loans surely top of the list of priorities for the board this summer.

They now seem to have crept to the front of the queue to sign ex-Arsenal academy graduate Yunus Musah.

Yunus Musah playing for the United States (Image credit: Getty)

The United States international currently plies his trade for AC Milan in Italy, but has struggled to nail down a starting spot at San Siro.

Milan Live are suggesting that while last summer a move was blocked, he will be allowed to leave this summer, and Aston Villa are 'front row' should a move materialise.

The versatile midfielder can operate in front of the defence, as well as just behind the striker, and even on the right flank, meaning he provides very useful squad depth.

At just 22 Musah has been capped 47 times by the United States men's national team, but played at youth level for England from under 15 to under 18.

Yunus Musah playing for the United States (Image credit: Getty)

In FourFourTwo's opinion it would represent good business. He provides cover across the pitch and could push for a starting position with lots of opportunities to impress next season.

The report suggests he may be available for around €20 million, which comes in just below his market value of €22 million according to Transfermarkt, and it make a deal make even more sense.