Aston Villa 'front row' to sign Arsenal academy graduate: report

Aston Villa are looking to strengthen ahead of another European season

Real Madrid target and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on from the dugout during the Champions League last 16 first leg match against Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium on 4 March, 2025
Real Madrid target and Aston Villa manager Unai Emery looks on from the dugout (Image credit: Alamy)

Aston Villa have qualified for Europe for a third season in a row.

Unai Emery, who is ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has steered the club to the Europa League, after reaching the Champions League quarter-finals and is looking to reinforce his squad again.

Playing on Thursday and Sunday's often takes it toll on players, and without a deep squad, it can lead to fatigue and difficulty balancing European and league commitments, meaning a deep squad is vital.

Aston Villa looking to reinforce their squad, Arsenal academy star lined up as first signing

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Unai Emery of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on August 24, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Unai Emery giving fans a thumbs up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several names have been linked with moves to Villa Park, with discussions on extending Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio's loans surely top of the list of priorities for the board this summer.

They now seem to have crept to the front of the queue to sign ex-Arsenal academy graduate Yunus Musah.

The United States international currently plies his trade for AC Milan in Italy, but has struggled to nail down a starting spot at San Siro.

Milan Live are suggesting that while last summer a move was blocked, he will be allowed to leave this summer, and Aston Villa are 'front row' should a move materialise.

The versatile midfielder can operate in front of the defence, as well as just behind the striker, and even on the right flank, meaning he provides very useful squad depth.

At just 22 Musah has been capped 47 times by the United States men's national team, but played at youth level for England from under 15 to under 18.

Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah playing for the United States (Image credit: Getty)

In FourFourTwo's opinion it would represent good business. He provides cover across the pitch and could push for a starting position with lots of opportunities to impress next season.

The report suggests he may be available for around €20 million, which comes in just below his market value of €22 million according to Transfermarkt, and it make a deal make even more sense.

Ewan Gennery
Freelance writer

Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.