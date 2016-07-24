Emery wants PSG stay for 'fantastic' Matuidi

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery insists that Blaise Matuidi is a part of his plans, although he would not offer any assurances over his future.

Speculation continues to link the France international with a transfer away from the Ligue 1 champions, with some reports suggesting that the new PSG head coach is happy to phase the 29-year-old out of the team.

Matuidi was rumoured to have visited England during Euro 2016 as talk of a move to Manchester United gathered pace, though Jose Mourinho's interest has appeared to switch focus to a world-record deal for Juventus star Paul Pogba.

Emery has made it clear that he wants Matuidi to stay at Parc des Princes but has admitted that "circumstances could change".

"Matuidi is a fantastic footballer and he belongs to PSG," Emery told a media conference call ahead of the International Champions Cup match with Inter. "He joins up later because he played the last game, the final of Euro 2016, with the French national team.

"We're waiting for him. He is a great footballer and logically I don't want to dispense with great footballers.

"We've spoken about how there are a lot of midfielders and that there could be a situation in a given moment that the player could leave, but of course, I as coach am behind him. The circumstances could change that, but in principle, it's not what I want."

Matuidi, who made 48 appearances last season, has won four consecutive Ligue 1 titles since joining PSG from Saint-Etienne in 2011.